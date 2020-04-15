COVID-19 applies the brakes on U.S. economy: Beige Book

"Economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the Fed at the open of its Beige Book report on economic activity.

The report was prepared using information collected on or before April 6, 2020, so add another week of slowdown to the Fed's observations.

"All districts reported highly uncertain outlooks among business contacts, with most expecting conditions to worsen in the next several months."

Social distancing and mandated closures hit the leisure and hospitality and retail (excluding essential goods) industries the hardest, which is no surprise.

Some manufacturing industries, such as autos, are all but shut down.

While producers of food and medical supplies reported strong demand, infection-prevention measures and supply-chain disruptions hindered production.

The energy sector, hurt by low prices, reduced investment and output.

Loan demand was high as companies accessed credit lines and households refinanced mortgages.