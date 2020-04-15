In its fresh analysis of the restaurant sector, Baird says it sees the best risk/reward profile on companies that have the most visible path to hitting 2021 earnings estimates.

"We believe companies that have sufficient financial flexibility to withstand the COVID-19 demand shock while keeping their operating approach largely intact (without radical cuts to staffing, brand-building initiatives, capital investments) will be best positioned to drive a sales recovery beginning in 2H20," writes analyst David Tarantino.