Tallgrass Energy (TGE +4% ) stands out as one of the energy sector's biggest gainers in recent days, two days ahead of an expected vote on Blackstone's take-private offer.

Blackstone's "lack of action" on its planned purchase increases the likelihood that the deal will happen at the announced price of $22.45/share, Baird analyst Ethan Bellamy says, adding that pressure from risk/arb funds to delever drove much of the discount in Tallgrass to the deal price in addition to "skepticism" that the deal would survive the coronavirus-induced market crash.

Bellamy sees Tallgrass dropping to ~$8/share if the deal falls apart.