COVID-19, the collapse of U.S. energy and more steel capacity (JBP:COM) poised to come on line in 2021 comprise a "perfect storm" for domestic steel companies "for which recovery will take time," Credit Suisse's Curt Woodworth says.

"It's very hard to model flat rolled demand today," the analyst writes, believing U.S. automotive demand will fall a stunning 70%-90% in Q2, and it is not clear how demand will recover.

Woodworth also notes 8M tons of new sheet capacity is set to enter the U.S. market over the next 12-18 months.

The analyst downgrades Nucor (NUE -6.6% ) to Neutral from Outperform citing lower free cash flow estimates and higher construction spending risks for 2021, while reinstating Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -11.7% ) at Neutral as high automotive exposure limits the company's medium-term free cash flow generation.

Commercial Metals (CMC -7.5% ) is Woodworth's only Outperform-rated steel name due to its strong free cash flow profile and infrastructure leverage.

