It's not much of a shocker that New Jersey reported casino win fell 62% Y/Y during March as the stay-at-home orders factored in during the latter half of the month.

MGM Resorts' (NYSE:MGM) Borgate saw a 68% drop in casino win during the month, while Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) realized a 61% fall across its Bally's, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's properties. Eldorado Resorts' (NASDAQ:ERI) Tropicana property saw a 63% decline.

Nevada will reports its statewide numbers in about two weeks.

New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement release