HSBC reiterates Buy ratings on Air Products (APD -2.4% ), Linde (OTC:LIN -4% ) and Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF), saying it remains positive on near-term fundamentals for industrial gas companies.

Recent share price declines are "an opportunity to buy high- quality franchises with defensive characteristics at attractive valuations in the midst of a market selloff," says HSBC analyst Sriharsha Pappu.

Industrial gas businesses are highly resilient to COVID-19 disruption due to stable on-site business and growing health care revenues, according to Pappu.

APD's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.