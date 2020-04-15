Averages attempt bounce in afternoon action

One hour before the close, the major averages have nearly halved early losses, with the S&P 500 now down 1.6% , and the Nasdaq just 0.7% .

Banks remain under considerable pressure, but stay-at-home plays like Netflix and Amazon are sharply higher, as are healthcare players like UnitedHealth and J&J. In aerospace, Boeing is lit up bright green.

Even oil has managed to rally back above $20 per barrel.

News out of Germany might be providing a boost, as that country will allow the reopening of some of its retail sector on Monday, and begin sending kids back to school in three weeks.