Confirmed COVID-19 cases among oil and gas workers in Brazil total 236, including 74 people who were recently on offshore oil platforms, regulator ANP tells Reuters, exposing a far worse outbreak than previously thought.

Petrobras (PBR -5.2% ) had recorded 59 suspected coronavirus cases and 19 confirmed cases last week among employees and subcontractors in the Santos Basin deepsea oil-producing region.

The company says it has taken stringent measures to protect offshore workers from the virus.

The regulator also counts another 897 suspected cases of coronavirus in the industry, which employs tens of thousands of Brazilians.

Although the impact on production in Brazil has been modest so far, skeletal staffing is already stalling development in some of the world's most promising offshore oil fields, Reuters reports.

Equinor (EQNR -4% ) reportedly has delayed construction work by two months at its Peregrino oilfield offshore Brazil, as logistical difficulties due to the virus take their toll on the industry.

Peregrino is Equinor's largest offshore operation outside Norway, producing 70K-80K bbl/day of oil, and the company is installing a third oil platform which will add 273M barrels of recoverable reserves to the 400M Peregrino is known to hold.