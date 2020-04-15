Amerigo Resources reports Q1 production results

  • Amerigo Resources (OTCQX:ARREF -6.0%) announces Q1 2020 production results from Minera Valle Central ("MVC") stood at 12.1M pounds of copper, at a cash cost of US$1.87/lb per pound, and 0.2M pounds of molybdenum.
  • Copper production results are in line with the Company’s 2020 guidance where the Company announced a reduction in Cauquenes tonnage processing due to drought conditions in central Chile.
  • Q1-2020 cash cost was US$0.07/lb higher than expected, mostly due to lower molybdenum by-product credits.
  • Actual processing rates averaged 120,868 tonnes/day for fresh tailings and 44,427 tonnes/day for Cauquenes.
  • MVC expects Cauquenes processing rates to increase to 50,000 tonnes/day starting in June if rain levels normalize in April and May, and that annual production from fresh tailings and Cauquenes would be ~55M - 60M pounds.
  • The company says that the COVID-19 crisis has substantially impacted the market price of copper, and the company has reached agreements to defer a portion of payments to key suppliers, defer royalties, copper price settlement adjustments and bank debt repayments.
  • However, Amerigo currently maintains its production guidance for 2020.
