Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.2% ) has purchased more than 800K antibody testing kits to screen workers and the communities around its mines for COVID-19, CEO Mark Bristow tells the Financial Times.

The company has purchased another 400K tests from various places including South Korea, China and the U.K., after 300K already were on the way with 150K now in the country, the CEO said.

Also, Bristow said production so far remains in line with the company's full-year guidance of 4.8M-5.2M oz. of gold.