The FDA approves UroGen Pharma's (URGN -9.0% ) Jelmyto (mitomycin gel) for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (cancer of the lining of the urinary system), a rare cancer that occurs in 6K - 8K Americans each year.

Mitomycin is a chemotherapy drug, specifically, an alkylating agent that interferes with the transcription of DNA into RNA, stopping protein synthesis and stopping cancer cells' ability to proliferate.