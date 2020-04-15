The FDA approves UroGen Pharma's (URGN -9.0%) Jelmyto (mitomycin gel) for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (cancer of the lining of the urinary system), a rare cancer that occurs in 6K - 8K Americans each year.
Mitomycin is a chemotherapy drug, specifically, an alkylating agent that interferes with the transcription of DNA into RNA, stopping protein synthesis and stopping cancer cells' ability to proliferate.
The stock's action may a "sell on the news" move since shares had rallied ~85% since March 23.