United Airlines (UAL +2.3%) and Southwest Airlines (LUV -4.5%) are expected to follow the lead of American Airlines Group (AAL +1.8%) and Alaska Airlines (ALK -2.8%) in applying for extra government loans beyond the $25B relief package under the CARES Act.
Delta Air Lines (DAL -1.5%) is reportedly still considering the option, while Spirit Airlines (SAVE -0.7%) is expected to stand pat.
American confirmed last night it would apply for an extra $4.75B on top of its $5.8B in grants and Alaska said it was looking for another $1.1B in federal loans.
