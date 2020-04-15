United Airlines (UAL +2.3% ) and Southwest Airlines (LUV -4.5% ) are expected to follow the lead of American Airlines Group (AAL +1.8% ) and Alaska Airlines (ALK -2.8% ) in applying for extra government loans beyond the $25B relief package under the CARES Act.

Delta Air Lines (DAL -1.5% ) is reportedly still considering the option, while Spirit Airlines (SAVE -0.7% ) is expected to stand pat.

American confirmed last night it would apply for an extra $4.75B on top of its $5.8B in grants and Alaska said it was looking for another $1.1B in federal loans.