Payroll loan program set to run out of money today - WSJ

Talks between the White House and Congress restarted today in hopes of replenishing the loan program that was designed to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paycheck Protection Program, which set aside $349B in forgivable loans, is expected to run out of funds today, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the fund.

As of this morning, the SBA had approved ~1.3M applications for a total of more than $289B in loans.

While both Republicans and Democrats say they want to add $250B to the program, they've been quarreling over whether to broaden it.

Democrats want to increase the size to include funds for hospitals, food assistance, and state and local governments. And Republicans want the bill to remain focused on small businesses and set aside other funding debates until legislation for the next phase of relief is tackled.