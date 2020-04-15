A ruling by a judge means that Tesla (TSLA +1.8% ) will have to face an investor lawsuit over Elon Musk's "funding secured" tweet in 2018 and have to provide documents and other discover to the plaintiffs.

Elon Musk is also likely to face a deposition in the case after U.S. District Judge Edward Chen determined that Musk's tweet appeared "factual" not "aspirational" as the company has claimed.

"The judge's ruling also increases the plaintiffs’ leverage in settlement talks, as investors seek billions of dollars in damages to cover their losses," writes Bloomberg's Joel Rosenblatt.

Shares of Tesla are well off their session lows, but are still nicely above the infamous $420 takeout price referenced by Musk in 2018.