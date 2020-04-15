Valero Energy's (VLO -8.1% ) McKee refinery in the Texas Panhandle has cut rates a second time as the refiner contends with slumping product demand, Bloomberg reports.

The 195K bbl/day McKee refinery is running at ~70% of capacity following a reduction in late March that trimmed rates by ~15%, according to the report.

The company's 335K bbl/day Port Arthur refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast also is said to be running at ~70% of its maximum rate of 424K bbl/day.

Valero said earlier this week that it had cut back operations at its 15 refineries in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., cutting crude rates and idling some FCC units as the spread of Covid-19 reduced fuel demand.