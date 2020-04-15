Stocks return to red as economic data shows 'complete shutdown'

Stocks closed lower but off worst levels, as U.S. retail sales and New York manufacturing posted historic declines last month, and banks reported heavy losses and emphasized the need to prepare for a flood of borrowers who will be unable to repay their loans.

"If this is a precursor to what we can expect throughout the U.S... there's no word for it," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. It "reflects the complete shutdown of the economy."

Some hope came from New York's Gov. Cuomo, who said the state's coronavirus case count suggested a slight plateauing

S&P 500 -2.2% , Dow -1.8% , Nasdaq -1.4% .

All 11 S&P sectors finished lower, with energy ( -4.7% ), materials ( -4.5% ) and financials ( -4.3% ) the worst performers.

Today's decline in the healthcare sector ( -0.5% ) was minimized after UnitedHealth ( +4.1% ) posted better than expected earnings results.

WTI crude oil closed -1.2% to settle at $19.87/bbl, the lowest for a front-month contract since February 2002, after data showed the largest U.S. crude inventory build on record.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year yield 2 bps lower to 0.20% and the 10-year yield down 11 bps to 0.64%.