Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announces positive preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating VIR-2218 in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

Treatment with VIR-2218, a small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) that mediates RNA interference, resulted in "significant" dose-dependent and durable reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) through week 24. Similar reductions were observed in both e-antigen-negative and e-antigen-positive patients.

VIR-2218 was generally well-tolerated with most adverse events mild in severity. No clinically significant elevations in the liver enzyme ALT were observed (elevated levels indicate liver stress or potential damage).

The next step is to determine if HBsAg knockdown results in high rates of functional cure when VIR-2218 is administered with other agents.

The company will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.