Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) says it delivered strong comparable sales results during Q1 before mandated shutdowns and stay at home orders led to a sharp drop in traffic (-46% Y/Y over last 20 days).

"With our recent introduction of curbside and family meals, our sales have begun to improve. While the environment remains challenging, daily sales during the seven days prior to Easter Sunday were 7% higher than our daily sales during the last two weeks of March," notes CEO Dave Boennighausen.

Noodles says it has substantively halted capital investment in new unit development as well as other discretionary capital initiatives including its “kitchen of the future” initiative. As a result, capital expenditures for fiscal year 2020 are anticipated to be between $7.0 million and $10.0 million, versus prior guidance of $20.0 million to $30.0 million.

As of April 10, the company has $58.0M of cash on hand after tapping lending lines.

