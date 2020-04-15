Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) reports Q4 comparable sales fell 5.6% to edge past the consensus estimate of -6.0%.

SG&A expenses rose to 33.1% of sales from 28.2% a year ago amid the sales deleverage.

BBBY update: "The Company's first quarter and full-year 2020 results will be unfavorably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The duration and extent of the pandemic is highly uncertain, and Bed Bath & Beyond's results could be impacted in ways that are difficult to predict today. Due to the level of market uncertainty, the Company will not provide further financial guidance for fiscal 2020 at this time."

BBBY +13.05% AH.

