Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) estimates Q1 core EPS of 39 cent-44 cents and estimates EPS of 34 cents-45 cents; both ranges beat the average analyst estimate of 34 cents.

Estimates that it had $172M of unrestricted cash as of March 31, 2020 vs. $6M as of Dec. 31, 2019; it drew down $122M under its credit facilities during Q1.

Since the beginning of the year, HASI sold ~6.11M shares, raising ~$150M under its at-the-market equity program.

As of March 31, 2020, the company’s pipeline consisted of more than $2.5B in new equity, debt and real estate opportunities.