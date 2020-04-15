Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) has approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

That's a move to regain compliance with a Nasdaq rule requiring a minimum $1.00 bid price. Shareholders approved it at a March 17 special meeting.

It closed the day down 8.1% to $0.14; it's up 1.6% after hours.

The company needs to maintain a closing bid of at least $1 for a minimum of 10 straight trading days on or before May 4. The stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis with tomorrow's open.

Shareholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares.