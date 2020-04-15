Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) says it now expects a 55-60% cut in its 2020 capital spending from its original guidance of $1.25B-1.35B.

The company already had said it would reduce full-year capex guidance by 40-50% due to the steep drop in oil prices.

Cimarex says it has deferred completion activities and will drop all but one drilling rig in early May.

The company also says it curtailed ~30% of its volumes for May due to the weakness in realized prices.