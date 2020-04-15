Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and partner The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research announce that enrollment is underway in Vanda's Phase 3 clinical trial, ODYSSEY VLY-686-3501, evaluating tradipitant for the treatment of neurogenic inflammation of the lung secondary to COVID-19 infection.

The primary endpoint of the 300-subject study is the proportion of patients achieving normal temperature and oxygen saturation levels at day 14 or discharge.

Concurrently, the company has launched another study, CALYPSO, investigating the role of genetic variations in COVID-19 infections.