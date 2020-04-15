American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) now expects 2020 core net operating EPS to $6.45-$7.25 as return on mark-to-market investments will be significantly lower than its previous expectations due to widespread financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Had previously expected core net operating EPS $8.75-$9.25 for the year assuming a 10% annualized return on its $2.2B of investments that are marked to market.

Expects Q1 core net operating EPS of $1.80-$1.90; before earnings or losses form its MTM investments, it expects Q1 core net operating EPS of $1.90-$2.00; consensus estimate is $2.07.

"While AFG continues to expect an attractive return on its MTM investments over the long term, due to ongoing volatility and uncertainty it is difficult to forecast accurately the ultimate MTM returns in 2020," the company said.

AFG estimates that its excess capital at March 31, 2020 exceeded $600M and it expects to continue to have significant excess capital and liquidity throughout 2020 and beyond.

AFG reports Q1 earnings after the market close on May 11.