Despite "significant global interest" in its protective clothing from the healthcare sector amid COVID-19, Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted a relatively modest ~13% rise in fiscal Q4 sales ($28.2M), including ~$1M from pandemic-associated demand (near the end of the quarter so FQ1 should be a better reflection of COVID-19 sales).

Management says temporary closures in other industries, including the oil sector which accounts for 20% of revenue, may dampen future sales growth.

Gross profit was $10.6M (+54%), net income $1.2M (+163%) and EPS $0.15 (+163%).

Cash and equivalents at quarter-end (January 31) were $14.6M (+14%).