Lilis Energy cuts costs, salaries, workforce
Apr. 15, 2020 5:02 PM ETLilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX)LLEXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Lilis Energy (NYSEMKT:LLEX) unveils several expense reductions and plans to shut-in 12 of its 39 producing wells deemed uneconomic in the current environment.
- The company's cost-reduction measures include reductions to G&A expense by 50%, G&A headcount by 44% and operating costs by 50%.
- Lilis also has implemented salary reductions, reduced the size of its board to five members, and imposed an unspecified number of furloughs and layoffs.
- Earlier today, Lilis said its lenders extended the due date for its existing revolving credit agreement for the final $7.75M installment payment on its borrowing base deficiency.