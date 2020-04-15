Updating on the impact of COVID-19 on its business, Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) says all of its buildings are open and operating.

Renewal leasing is advancing as expected; renewal rate expectations of 70%-75% in 2020 is unchanged.

Tenants representing less than 1% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue have requested short-term rent relief related to COVID-19.

Experiencing modest delays in development leasing, but it's still advancing.

Seeing no material delays in development projects.

2020 capital plan assumes equity raise of $70M-$90M and OFC intends to expand its joint venture program; under worst case scenario, if it raises no equity in 2020, net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA increases by 0.2x-0.3x at year-end.

Regarding its balance sheet plan, 2019 AFFO less dividends paid totals $52M of liquidity, March 2020 Redstone mortgage of $23M, cash and unsecured line of credit of $130M-$160M and equity raise of $70M-$90M results in $325M-$375M total, the same amount needed for its development investment.