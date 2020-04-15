In providing a COVID-19 update, Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) estimates its net asset value per share was $6.07-$6.17 at March 31, 2020; that's down from $10.59 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Estimates Q1 net investment income and net realized capital losses per share was 30 cents-34 cents.

The company cut its monthly divided by 60% to 8 cents per share vs. prior dividend of 20 cents.

As of April 14, 2020, the company had ~$23M of cash on its balance sheet and no financing maturities prior to October 2026.

Has no "repurchase"-style financing facilities.

It has engaged a broker-dealer to repurchase opportunistically, on the company’s behalf, a portion of the company’s two series of NYSE-listed baby bonds through open market transactions; however, ECC may reduce or extend this timeframe in its discretion and without notice.