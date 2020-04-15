Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) enters into final agreements with holders of its convertible promissory note due May 8, 2020 in the original amount of $25M to extend the maturity date by six months and to reduce the interest rate on the notes to 7.0% per year.

In connection with the issuance of the amended notes, IMH issued to the holders of the amended notes warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 212,649 shares of the company's common stock at a cash exercise price of $2.97 per share.

Updating on the impact of COVID-19, Impac's lending activities will remain on hold until it receives clarity regarding federal support of non-bank mortgage originators and servicers.

It instituted a temporary suspension of all lending activity on March 30, 2020.

Also, Richard M. Pickup informed the company that he doesn't plan to stand for re-election at the company's 2020 annual meeting.

Pickup is one of the largest holders of Impac's common stock and is an investor in its convertible promissory note.

Previously: Impac Mortgage puts lending activity on pause for two weeks (March 30)