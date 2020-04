Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) says strong demand for its products is creating additional employment opportunities for as many as 2,000 new positions globally, including 800 in the U.S.

Since the emergence of COVID-19 and associated surge of patient hospitalizations, Baxter has seen surging demand for its products including its PrisMax and Prismaflex blood purification systems, its Mini-Bag Plus drug delivery system; the Spectrum IQ Infusion System and accompanying I.V. administration sets; I.V. solutions; and injectable drugs used in the ICU and across the hospital.

Baxter says all its facilities manufacturing these products are maximizing production levels and continuing to pursue all opportunities to further increase supply.