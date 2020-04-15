Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has elected recently named CEO Bob Chapek to the board of directors.

"Bob Chapek has demonstrated remarkable leadership in the face of unprecedented challenges that were unimaginable when he became CEO just seven weeks ago, and we’ve watched him navigate this very complex situation with decisiveness and compassion,” says a statement from Chairman Bob Iger and Independent Lead Director Susan Arnold.

The move follows through on a plan announced when Chapek was named CEO.

The company has just set its conference call to discuss fiscal Q2 results, for May 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET.