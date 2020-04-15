'We have passed the peak in new cases', Trump says: coronavirus briefing

"Data suggests we have passed the peak in new cases," President Trump said at today's White House coronavirus task force briefing.

He'll be announcing guidelines for re-opening the economy in "various states" tomorrow afternoon. "We think that some states can open up before the deadline of May 1st."

6:06 PM: SBA has processed $300B of Paycheck Protection Program loans to more than 1M small businesses, said Trump, and calls on Congress to replenish the program.

6:20 PM: Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue emphasizes that the food supply chain has "plenty of food for all our citizens."

It has taken some time, though, to transition food from the institutional supply chain (such as restaurants and schools) to the retail chain, he said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the U.S. has 623,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 27,850 deaths from the virus.

6:49 PM: Briefing ends.

