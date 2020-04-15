General Electric (NYSE:GE) says senior managers reporting to CEO Larry Culp will give up part of their salaries for the rest of the year to help GE employees affected by COVID-19.

The company says senior VPs reporting to Culp will forego 25% of their salaries, and VPs reporting to the CEO will contribute 10%, with most of the money collected going toward a relief fund designed to help workers and their families affected by the pandemic.

Culp already had said he would forego all of his 2020 pay, and GE Aviation boss David Joyce said he would give up half his salary.

GE said last month that its jet engine business would lay off 10% of its U.S. workforce, or ~2,500 employees, and that up to half of its maintenance and repair employees would be furloughed for three months.