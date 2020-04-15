Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is slowing hiring in nearly all areas for the rest of the year, CEO Sundar Pichai has told staffers.

“We’ll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and on-boarding the many people who’ve been hired but haven’t started yet,” the company says.

So far, the company hasn't announced any job cuts; it's covering wages and benefits for contractors in its offices for a certain period.

"Just like the 2008 financial crisis, the entire global economy is hurting, and Google and Alphabet are not immune to the effects of this global pandemic," Pichai said in a staff memo.

"By dialing back our plans in other areas, we can ensure Google emerges from this year at a more appropriate size and scale than we would otherwise. That means we need to carefully prioritize hiring employees who will address our

greatest user and business needs."