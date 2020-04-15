Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shares closed -8.6% and bonds fell after it said it would pay a special dividend to Warren Buffett in shares rather than cash, diluting other equity investors.

Oxy's most actively traded bonds today, the 2.7% notes due 2022, dropped ~3.6 cents to $0.795 on the dollar, and its 2.9% notes due 2024 fell 5.4 cents to $0.713 on the dollar, according to Bloomberg.

After previously paying cash, Occidental issued common shares worth ~$257M to honor a quarterly payout on Berkshire Hathaway's preferred stock.

The company has $11B of debt due by 2022, and with oil prices collapsing, it has looked to save cash by cutting employees' pay and its dividend.