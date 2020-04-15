Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) has painted a picture of what a return to the movies may look like, with a limited experience that could last for some time after reopening.

The company is hoping to reopen at least some theaters in July, and it's plotted several scenarios depending on the lifting of local social distancing regulations, CEO Mark Zoradi tells analysts.

That might include shorter hours and heavy capacity limits to allow big spaces between moviegoers - though the company believes it could be profitable at one-third capacity: “Even at peak periods of time in a normal environment, our occupancy levels range from 20% to 30% and we can operate profitably during those scenarios."

It doesn't yet plan to implement measures seen in other countries like using temperature devices to screen moviegoers for fevers.

And Zoradi says theaters could play "library" movies during the 2-3 weeks where there wasn't a new movie release - bringing back previous releases for another run. Though hopes are high that delayed titles like Wonder Woman: 1984, Mulan and Black Widow will soon tap some pent-up demand.