Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) suffered a record one-day plunge in today's trade to close at another all-time low adjusted for its 1-for-200 reverse split, as the company's move to regain compliance with listing standards only confirmed what the market already knew: "The firm is on life support."

On Tuesday, the stock sank 18% to close at a pre-split adjusted price of 13.12 cents; when the split went into effect, the price gained 200x to adjust to a closing price of $26.64.

But today, shares ended -37.6% to $16.38 - or a pre-split adjusted 8.19 cents - a record low and the biggest one-day selloff since the company went public in February 1993.

Chesapeake stock has plummeted 90% YTD.