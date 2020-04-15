Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) says it will delay the planned Canadian production ramp-up of its A220 jet by a year, as the coronavirus outbreak weighs on broader demand for aircraft.

Airbus plans to start picking up production of the narrow-body jet from the current four per month by mid-2021 at its Mirabel facility near Montreal.

The company, which acquired the A220 program from Bombardier, had planned to produce 10 of the jets per month in Canada by the mid-2020s.

Production at Airbus' Quebec plant has been paused from March 24 until at least May 4 after the provincial government ordered an end to all non-essential business operations.