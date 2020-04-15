GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) -1.8% after-hours, saying it plans to lay off more than 20% of its remaining staff as part of a restructuring plan to save $100M in operating expenses this year and $250M next year; GoPro ended 2019 with 926 employees.

GoPro says the restructure will result in an estimated charge of $31M-$49M, mostly to be reflected in Q2 results.

CEO Nicholas Woodman says he will forego the rest of his salary through the end of 2020.

Preliminary Q1 results show revenues fell 51% Y/Y to $119M, well below the company forecast of $140M-$160M, with adjusted losses in the middle of its projected range of $0.30-$0.40/share.

The company says it plans to shift primarily to consumer-direct sales while continuing to sell to select leading retailers in some regions.