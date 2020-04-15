A U.S. judge has ruled against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' use of a permit that allows new pipelines to cross water bodies, in a new setback to TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) plans to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The Montana Chief District Judge said the Army Corps violated federal law by failing to adequately evaluate the risks to endangered species and habitat, and it must comply before it can apply the nationwide permit to any project.

The Northern Plains Resource Council and other activist groups had challenged the Corps' reissuance of a nationwide permit in 2017.

The ruling does not affect current work on a span of the $8B pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, but it raises questions about securing water crossing permissions for the rest of the route.

TC Energy says it remains committed to building the project.