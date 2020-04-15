More than $6B in proposed utility rate increases from Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and others have been thrown into question now that regulators must decide whether to raise bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kicking the can down the road is going to happen broadly," says Moody's credit analyst Ryan Wobbrock.

Already, New York's Gov. Cuomo has ordered regulators to suspend pending rate hikes, and Massachusetts Attorney General Healey has asked for delays, a path opposed by utilities including Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), NiSource's (NYSE:NI) Columbia Gas and National Grid (NYSE:NGG).

U.S. utilities have at least $6.4B in aggregate pending rate hikes, according to Moody's, with Duke Energy among the most exposed to delays by virtue of $1.5B in pending requests to raise rates.

Separately, U.S. electricity demand last week plunged to the lowest weekly total in 17 years, hurt by travel and work restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus spread.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, SDP