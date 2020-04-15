The Trump administration is considering paying U.S. oil producers to essentially stop producing, in a bid to help alleviate the oversupply in the market that has pushed crude prices to 18-year lows, Bloomberg reports.

The U.S. Department of Energy has drafted a plan that could compensate companies for sitting on as much as 365M barrels worth of oil reserves and counting it as part of the government's emergency stockpile, according to the report.

The keep-it-in-the-ground plan, which would require billions of dollars in appropriations from Congress, is said to reflect Pres. Trump's desire to save jobs in the beleaguered domestic drilling industry.

Analysts expect storage tanks to fill by summer or even sooner, which would leave oil producers with no place to store their crude and forcing them to stop production and lay off workers.

