"The closure of our Martin City plant is part of the domino effect underway in our industry," says Smithfield (OTCPK:WHGLY) CEO Ken Sullivan. "Our processing facilities are the bottleneck of our food chain ... For the security of our nation, I cannot understate how critical it is for our industry to continue to operate unabated."

Smithfield over the weekend closed its Sioux City processing facility after employees there tested positive for coronavirus. Today's closings of the Martin City and Cudahy plants are for the same reason.