Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is reinstated with a Buy rating and a $76 price target at Goldman Sachs, where analyst Noah Poponak says the defense end-market is likely to see little near-term impact from the coronavirus.

The company's legacy defense business also aligns well with the Pentagon's future modernization strategy, Poponak says.

Although the aerospace aftermarket could be hurt substantially by COVID-19 in the near term, market expectations already reflect this and Raytheon Tech's stock valuation, according to the analyst.

A third of Raytheon's revenue is generated from the aerospace aftermarket and this end-market’s "secular growth, recurring revenue and pricing power all equate to high margins, returns, and free cash that compound over time," Poponak writes.

RTX's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.