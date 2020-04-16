United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) cut its flight schedule by 90% in May and expects the trend to continue in June and hints at job cuts as travel demand is unlikely to bounce back quickly.

Airline plans to cut payroll after Sept. 30 as it is expected to receive $5B in government payroll support under the CARES Act which bars it from involuntary furloughs. Airline further added that the government money does not cover total payroll expenses.

“The historically severe economic impact of this crisis means even when travel demand starts to inch back, it likely will not bounce back quickly,” Munoz and Kirby said.

