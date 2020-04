The American government has committed more than $6T to arrest the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic, with $2.35T in fiscal spending and $4T from the Federal Reserve.

The figure represents more than a quarter of U.S. economic output, and will mean for the first time since WWII, the nation will owe more than its economy can produce in a given year.

Despite the huge congressional stimulus, proportionate to GDP, it is the world's 10th largest, behind Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands.