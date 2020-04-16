U.S. to buy milk and meat as part of farm aid
Apr. 16, 2020 By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- The Trump administration plans to buy milk and meat from U.S. farmers as part of an initial $15.5B aid package to farmers rattled by the coronavirus.
- "We want to purchase as much of this milk, or other protein products, hams and pork products, and move them into where they can be utilized in our food banks, or possibly even into international humanitarian aid," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told the Fox Business Network.
- Also under discussion is direct financial assistance to farmers, which may be announced as soon as this week.
