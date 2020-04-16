Small shops (with a retail space of below 800 square meters) will be allowed to reopen from Monday as long as hygiene and social distancing measures are in place. Larger car dealerships, bike shops and book stores can also resume business.

Schools across the country will reopen on May 4, giving priority to older students that need to take exams.

Mass gatherings will remain banned until August 31, while a decision on lifting restrictions on social venues, such as restaurants and bars, is expected to be taken at a later date.

