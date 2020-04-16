Futures rise ahead of jobless claims

U.S. stock futures wavered between losses and gains of about 1% overnight as traders prepare for the newest measures aimed at restarting economic activity.

President Trump will unveil the guidelines against a backdrop of soaring jobless claims, citing data which "suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases."

More than 16M Americans have already lost their jobs in the past month (about 10% of the U.S. workforce) and economists expect another 5M initial jobless claims to be reported today.