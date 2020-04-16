The most patriotic thing large U.S. banks could do today would be to stop paying dividends and raise about $200B in equity capital, writes Neel Kashkari, current Minneapolis Fed President and architect of the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program.

"While banks have more equity today than they had going into the 2008 financial crisis, the lockdowns are imposing economic hardship far more quickly this time. Banks will argue that this crisis is not their fault, any more than it is the fault of airlines or hotel operators. So why should they not get a bailout too? There is an important difference: we can see this risk coming and banks have time to prepare for it. Airlines and hotel companies did not have advance warning."

"If the crisis turns out less serious than we fear, banks can return the capital through buybacks and dividends once the crisis passes. We will then celebrate their action to support the public during a national emergency. As bankers are fond of telling their clients: no one has ever regretted raising capital."

Related tickers: BAC, BCS, BK, C, CS, COF, JPM, GS, MS, PNC, NTRS, STT, USB, WFC